On July 3, 2023 Officers from the Plymouth Police Department were called to 1701 W. Jefferson Street to investigate a suspicious vehicle. During the investigation, multiple subjects were located nearby.  When officers were identifying all subjects, it was determined that Brian Napierkowski had active felony warrants out of St. Joseph County. Napierkowski was transported and lodged at the Marshall County Jail with no bond for felony warrants and an additional criminal charge of Possession of Marijuana.  

Tags

Recommended for you