On Saturday July 1st, 2023, at approximately 12:14 a.m. Marshall County Dispatch received a call referencing a car being stuck by the tracks at 15709 1st road Plymouth, Indiana 46563. Deputy Johnson responded to the area and located the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 59-year-old Steven Myers. During the investigation, it became apparent that Steven had been drinking. Steven was eventually taken to the Plymouth Hospital for a certified chemical test. Steven was then transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was booked for Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with an BAC of .15% or more - a Class A Misdemeanor with a bond of $1500.
Myers arrested for OWI - BAC of .15% or more
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
