On September 6, 2023 at approximately 10:15 p.m. a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of Village Place and W Lake Avenue in Plymouth. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 48-year-old Toby Myers of Culver. Toby was found to be in possession of a handgun with a removed serial number. During the traffic stop, K-9 Diesel conducted an open-air sniff along with an interior search of the vehicle resulting in suspected methamphetamine located inside the vehicle. Toby was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Possession of a Firearm with a Removed, Obliterated, or Altered Serial Number – Level 5 Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine Less than 5 Grams with an Enhancing Circumstance – Level 5 Felony, and Reckless Driving – Class A Misdemeanor. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by officers of the Plymouth Police Department.
hot
Myers arrested after traffic stop
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Veteran Panthers overpower Plymouth
- Aging barn saved through restoration in Argos
- Plymouth grad Salazar named HCAC Athlete of the week
- Plymouth able to get one goal more in win over Dragons
- Waggoner arrested for Domestic Battery, Public Intoxication
- Clark arrested following vehicle crash, multiple charges
- Myers arrested after traffic stop
- Three arrested following suspicious persons report at Country Charm Laundromat
Most Popular
Articles
- Hostetler arrested for Domestic Battery
- Davis arrested for Theft
- Three arrested following suspicious persons report at Country Charm Laundromat
- Myers arrested after traffic stop
- Sanders arrested following traffic stop
- Dunston arrested after traffic stop
- Aging barn saved through restoration in Argos
- Ballistic Brent Myers to wrestle down 40 tacos at Mila’s Mini Market
- Ferree arrested for Domestic Battery, Strangulation
- Clark arrested following vehicle crash, multiple charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.