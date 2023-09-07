On September 6, 2023 at approximately 10:15 p.m. a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of Village Place and W Lake Avenue in Plymouth. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 48-year-old Toby Myers of Culver. Toby was found to be in possession of a handgun with a removed serial number. During the traffic stop, K-9 Diesel conducted an open-air sniff along with an interior search of the vehicle resulting in suspected methamphetamine located inside the vehicle. Toby was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Possession of a Firearm with a Removed, Obliterated, or Altered Serial Number – Level 5 Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine Less than 5 Grams with an Enhancing Circumstance – Level 5 Felony, and Reckless Driving – Class A Misdemeanor. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by officers of the Plymouth Police Department. 

