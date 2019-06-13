NORTH JUDSON — Tomorrow begins the 2019 Mint Festival. This year, Mint Festival Music Chair Terry Young has scheduled six different bands to entertain festival goers. Here is the schedule:
Friday, June 14
• Brant Vogel and Porter County Line Band plays from 5:30 p.m. till 7:30 p.m.
• Aftermath plays from 8 p.m. till 11 p.m.
Saturday, June 15
• Shotgun Ruby will play from 5 p.m. till 7:30 p.m.
• ZZtop Eliminator Band will play from 8 p.m. till 11 p.m.
Sunday, June 16
• Blue Holler Band will play from 1:30 p.m. till 3 p.m.
• Jr. & the Igniters will play from 4:30 p.m. till 7 p.m.
Blue Holler Band is a bluegrass band that plays and sings traditional bluegrass, bluegrass gospel, and acoustic old timey music. They are based out of northern Indiana. They are available to play for festivals, fund raising benefits, campgrounds, private parties, and more.
Aftermath is based out of Northwest Indiana. The Aftermath has been rocking local venues and festivals with their version of some of the great songs from the 70’s to today’s mainstream chartbusters, as well as a B-Side song that will hit a nerve. With musicians from Nawty, Hoosier Highway, Tak-A-Bite, The Current and High Noon, among others, this band is sure to entertain. An Aftermath set will include songs from Boston, Journey, AC/DC, Foreigner, Def Leopard, Styx, as well as a few of your country favorites.
The Brant Vogel Band arrives with an impressive portrayal of the great traditional and classic country music we all love with the distinct twist of the Brant Vogel sound that keeps people dancing and partying all night long. Home grown from the back roads of Northern Indiana, Brant’s roots have followed him to the great venues of your favorite down home taverns and, of course, those beloved rodeos and festivals to the coolest clubs in town across the western half of the United States. With over 25 self-written songs played live, including various masterly co-written, with the country’s most talented including the well known Nashville songwriter, Kostas Brant Vogel and his Band bring home what you desire… the talented and unconfined presence of a few “Good Ol’ Boys,” just playing those good ol’ country sounds.
Fans of old-school metal and rock won’t want to miss Shotgun Ruby. Listeners who are itching to rock out to their old favorites from Judas Priest, Metallica, Van Halen and AC/DC won’t need to look any further. Shotgun Ruby has got you covered. Fans of the genre will be pleased to hear electrifying, faithful recreations of tunes from these iconic groups. For those looking to dance instead of rock, Shotgun Ruby won’t let you down either. Shotgun Ruby will have your rockin’ and dancing; all night light!
“Junior & the Igniters” are well-known for the wide variety of blues and rockabilly music they perform. The band consists of Brian “Junior” Combs on lead guitar and vocals, Jesse Scutchfield on vocals and stand-up bass and Mike McCalmet on the drums. The Igniters will be playing songs from their two CDs. It has been 23 years since Junior and the Igniters made their debut at the Mint Festival. It’s a weekend the band has always enjoyed giving them a chance to come home and see friends, one of the biggest supporters of Mint Festival music make a great weekend of quality music at Norwayne Field.
Made up of three outstanding, veteran musicians from Chicago, ZZtop Eliminator is dedicated to bringing you the finest tribute to that “Lil Ol Band from Texas.” From their real beards, spot on reproduction of the classic songs and costumes, to the perfectly choreographed show that includes the iconic spinning fuzzy guitars, no other tribute act is closer to the real thing. Eliminator has been performing nationwide for the past 26 years. They’ve been featured on shows such as Wild Chicago, WGN Morning News, Jerry Springer, and World’s Greatest Tribute Bands.