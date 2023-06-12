On June 10, 2023 at approximately 6:30 a.m., Plymouth Police Officers responded to the area of Homestead Apartment off of Skylane Drive, after receiving reports of a male subject knocking on doors and windows. Upon arrival, officers identified the male as Kevin Murillo-Valle, 18 years old of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Kevin was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail.  Kevin was lodged for Public Intoxication and Illegal Consumption by a Minor.  

Tags

Recommended for you