On July 8th, 2023 Marshall County dispatch received a call of a train versus car accident on SR 10 west of Nutmeg Road. It was found that the driver of the vehicle, Ian Bastin of Plymouth went around the lighted crossing arms as the train approached. The train struck the vehicle causing the engine to come out separate from the vehicle. Bastin was able to make it to the roadway and was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Multiple agencies respond to vehicle crash with train
