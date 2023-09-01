On August 29, 2023, Plymouth Police Officer Weir initiated a traffic stop on a Ford Pick Up Truck for an infraction. After speaking with the driver it was found that Jesus Moyotl never possessed a Driver’s License. After running his information through the BMV, it was also found he had an Active Warrant out of Kosciusko County also. He was taken to the Marshall County Jail.
Moyotl arrested for Operator Never Licensed - Prior and warrant
