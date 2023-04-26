On Tuesday April 25, 2023 Garth Moyer, age 42 from Plymouth, was arrested at the Marshall County Jail for Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony. The warrant was issued after an investigation conducted by Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bryant. The Marshall County Police were assisted by the Indiana State Police and Marshall County Probation Department. Mr. Moyer has a $25, 000 cash bond.
hot
Moyer arrested on warrant for Dealing in Methamphetamine
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Moyer arrested on warrant for Dealing in Methamphetamine
- Williams arrested for Battery
- Sterling arrested for Battery and Trespassing
- Local voice receives statewide award
- Falcons make quick work of Colonials
- Hummel arrested on warrant for Criminal Recklessness, Defendant Shoots a Firearm into a Building
- MCSD, Argos Fire, EMS, and Argos Police Department respond to three vehicle crash on US 31 and SR 10 intersection
- Driver arrested for OWI more than .15%
Most Popular
Articles
- Wallace arrested on active warrant for six counts of Child Molesting
- Swihart arrested and books for Burglary and Theft
- MCSD, Argos Fire, EMS, and Argos Police Department respond to three vehicle crash on US 31 and SR 10 intersection
- Hummel arrested on warrant for Criminal Recklessness, Defendant Shoots a Firearm into a Building
- Hardesty and Clemons booked for multiple charges
- Moyer arrested on warrant for Dealing in Methamphetamine
- Fatal accident, investigation pending
- Wyatt arrested for theft
- Homeless man arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance
- Nudo arrested for Theft and Possession of Marijuana
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.