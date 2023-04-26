On Tuesday April 25, 2023 Garth Moyer, age 42 from Plymouth, was arrested at the Marshall County Jail for Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony. The warrant was issued after an investigation conducted by Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bryant. The Marshall County Police were assisted by the Indiana State Police and Marshall County Probation Department. Mr. Moyer has a $25, 000 cash bond. 

