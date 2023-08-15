On August 13, 2023, Plymouth Police Officers received the report of a possible impaired driver traveling northbound on Oak. Officer Baker located the suspect vehicle on Pidco. Upon contact with the driver and after investigation it was determined Brandon Moyer was under the influence. A chemical test was provided. Brandon was booked into the Marshall County Jail for driving while intoxicated above .15.
Moyer arrested for OWI - above .15%
