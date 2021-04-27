South Bend, Ind. – Officials from South Bend Venues Parks & Arts (VPA) announced a campaign to raise $30 million to coincide with the Morris Performing Arts Center’s 100th year anniversary in 2022. The quiet phase of the campaign raised $16 million including a substantial commitment from the City of South Bend, a combined million dollars from Morris 100 Committee members and partners, and a lead gift from Ernestine Raclin, Carmi and Chris Murphy, and The Carmichael Foundation.
“We are chairing the Neverending Encore campaign because the Morris has provided us with outstanding entertainment for over 50 years, and we want to make sure that everyone in the community can experience this treasure for future generations to come,” said Morris 100 Committee co-chairs, Greg and Mary Downes.
Since its reopening in 2000, the Morris has contributed $240 million in economic impact to our community. To serve the community for the next hundred years, the Morris also necessitates the need to maintain and make improvements. Funds will be used toward interior upgrades, three-level parking garage, reimagined outdoor plaza space with intimate garden space, two endowment funds to see the building into the next 100 years, and 18,000 gross square feet building expansion spanning between the Morris and LaSalle Apartment facades that will include new lobby, restrooms, box office, merchandise space, classrooms, and sky lounge.
In addition to physical upgrades, the Morris will oversee a new Equity in the Arts program with American Theatre Guild (ATG) as a lead donor. Known for providing the experience of live Broadway performances on the Morris stage, ATG was also excited to announce their “Broadway is Back” series for the 2021 season.
“The past year has helped to shine a light on the importance of live performances.” said Amy Hamm, Executive Director of The American Theatre Guild, “Not only are we thrilled to announce our Broadway Is Back Series at the Morris, but we are honored to take part in this campaign and the Equity of the Arts program that will foster creativity and empower the youth in our communities.”
Any contribution to the Morris 100 capital campaign will ensure the ability to complete the necessary capital upgrades, inside and outside of the Morris, that will see this beautiful building into the next 100 years of arts and culture in our community. Contributions to this fund can be made over time or in recurring amounts. There are dozens of Morris naming rights opportunities available with gifts starting at $250. Visit www.morris100.organd a member of the Morris Committee will review these opportunities with you as you consider making a gift to this campaign. In anticipation of its 100th anniversary, a group of committed volunteers, in conjunction with the City of South Bend, will embark on a $30 million capital campaign to maintain and improve upon the Morris Performing Arts Center. Through this campaign, it is the goal of the Morris 100 Committee to inspire the next 100 years of one of our region’s most beautiful assets. Be a part of the Neverending Encore and give a gift today by visiting www.morris100.org.
South Bend Venues Parks & Arts is a department in the City of South Bend that inspires a more livable South Bend for all, connecting people to emotionally engaging experiences and to one another. For more information about Venues Parks & Arts, visit www.sbvpa.org.