On August 4th, 2023 Marshall County Central Dispatch received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of Laporte Street and Walnut Street. Plymouth Police Officer Ayala was dispatched to the area and located the vehicle. Upon investigation, 22 year old Colton B. Morgan of Argos, IN was found to be the driver and was checked through standardized field sobriety testing.  Colton was later found to be almost four times the legal limit for alcohol. Colton was then transported to Marshall County Jail where he was booked and lodged for: Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated .15% or higher.  

