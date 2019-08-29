(Editor's note: The Pilot News Group's special section covering the 53rd annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival is in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News and this week's editions of the Culver Citizen, Heartland News and The Leader.)
PLYMOUTH -- The Marshall County Blueberry Festival has been going on for more than 50 years, and the 2019 fest is coming up this weekend in Centennial Park.
The festival, known as “Indiana’s Largest Meet and Greet,” runs from Friday through Monday and features a full lineup of get-togethers, events and demonstrations.
The festival opens at 5 p.m. on Friday with a ceremony.
Hot air balloon rides, tournaments, live musical performances, themed demonstrations and other interactive events are scheduled through each day of the festival.
The schedule can be found at http://blueberryfestival.org. The Pilot News Group published a Blueberry Festival Guide this week with the schedule and more information about the festival and its history.
According to its website, “The Blueberry Festival’s main objectives are to provide quality family activities at little or no cost.”
The festival is free to enter, and many of the events are free.
The Pilot News Group asked the community via Facebook what their favorite parts of the festival are every year, and responses ranged from the music and fireworks to food.
The festival runs with its blueberry theme by showcasing the berry in cheesecake, ice cream, pie and donuts, the last of which many people noted as their overall favorite thing about the festival in the Facebook survey.