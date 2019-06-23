PLYMOUTH – One of seven people arrested during a Tippecanoe drug sweep over a year ago has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the cases against him.
In three separate cases, the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Gabriel L. Geldner, 43, of Tippecanoe, with:
– possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia and driving with a controlled substance or its metabolite in his body in December 2017;
– dealing a scheduled II controlled substance and dealing a scheduled IV controlled substance later in December 2017;
– and dealing in narcotics, dealing in a scheduled II controlled substance, dealing in a scheduled IV controlled substance and neglect of a dependent in August.
The most serious charges against Geldner are the dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing in a schedule II controlled substance counts, which are both Level 2 felonies punishable by 10-30 years if convicted.
Geldner submitted a proposed plea agreement to the prosecutor’s office earlier this month, but it has not yet signed off on the agreement. No guilty plea or sentencing hearing has yet been scheduled.
Geldner’s home was one of two 18B Road homes raided at the same time in early January 2018. A search of Geldner’s residence turned up guns, prescription pills and meth, police previously said.
The charges filed in August allege he dealt morphine, amphetamine and/or heroin and Carisoprodol, a muscle relaxant. The neglect charge accuses Geldner of dealing the drugs from his home while at least one child was present.
He was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $90,000 cash bond late Friday, jail officials said.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner previously said the sweep was the result of an ongoing drug investigation sparked by neighbor complaints.
Along with ISP troopers, officers from Plymouth, Bremen, Bourbon and the Marshall County Drug Task Force took part in the raids, Prosecutor Nelson Chipman previously said.
