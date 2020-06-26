Sixteen Plymouth High School graduating seniors will be recognized tonight during the Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart virtual commencement ceremony for earning an Ivy Tech Statewide Transfer General Education Core STGEC certificate at the end of the 2019-20 school year. The STGEC certificate represents a minimum of 30 college credits across six different competencies. This is the fourth consecutive year Plymouth High School has partnered with Ivy Tech to offer PHS students the possibility of earning a STGEC certificate. The STGEC program is designed to prepare students for a successful 30 credit transfer to the bachelor-degree granting institution of their choice. Ivy Tech puts the value on the STGEC certificate of upward of $25,000.
Eleven North Central Area Vocational Cooperative NCAVC Health Careers students will also be recognized during the virtual commencement ceremony that will be streamed live on Ivy Tech’s Facebook for earning a Certified Nursing Assistant CNA certificate at the end of this school year as well. The students all successfully completed their second-year in the Health Science program taught at Plymouth High School. The CNA certificate easily allows students to continue onto college to build on the education they have already received through this dual-credit college program. The two-year Health Careers program is open to students at PHS and from 9 nearby school corporations/districts that make up the NCAVC.
In years past, students who received a STGEC certificate or a CNA certificate were able to take part in the Ivy Tech Community College commencement ceremony held at Purcell Pavilion on the campus of the University of Notre Dame, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commencement ceremony has been moved to a live virtual event that will start at 6 p.m. tonight. The hour and a half event can be viewed by visiting www.ivytech.edu/34763.html or on the Ivy Tech Facebook Page www.facebook.com/IvyTechSBE/.
Statewide Transfer General Education Core certificate recipients
Hailey Casper
Avery Christy
Fernanda Cortes
Nicholas Craft
Jocelyn Draper
Mary Kate Flynn
Ava Goodrich
Quincey Hess
Kelsey Kruyer
Landrie Mattern
Alexa Orozco
Dylan Panzica
Konnor Ray
Erin Renneker
Hugh Smith
Sydni Weir
CNA certificate recipients
Presley Baca
Jaden Bunce - LaVille
Skye Franklin - John Glenn
Kyla Heckaman
Andie Kizer
Jolie Koontz
Julianna Noble - Oregon Davis
Chloee Rozwarski - John Glenn
Anna Snyder
Lakeland Strain
* Sydni Weir
* Student earned both a STGEC certificate and a CNA