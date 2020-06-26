Sixteen Plymouth High School graduating seniors will be recognized tonight during the Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart virtual commencement ceremony for earning an Ivy Tech Statewide Transfer General Education Core STGEC certificate at the end of the 2019-20 school year. The STGEC certificate represents a minimum of 30 college credits across six different competencies. This is the fourth consecutive year Plymouth High School has partnered with Ivy Tech to offer PHS students the possibility of earning a STGEC certificate. The STGEC program is designed to prepare students for a successful 30 credit transfer to the bachelor-degree granting institution of their choice. Ivy Tech puts the value on the STGEC certificate of upward of $25,000. 

Eleven North Central Area Vocational Cooperative NCAVC Health Careers students will also be recognized during the virtual commencement ceremony that will be streamed live on Ivy Tech’s Facebook for earning a Certified Nursing Assistant CNA certificate at the end of this school year as well. The students all successfully completed their second-year in the Health Science program taught at Plymouth High School. The CNA certificate easily allows students to continue onto college to build on the education they have already received through this dual-credit college program. The two-year Health Careers program is open to students at PHS and from 9 nearby school corporations/districts that make up the NCAVC. 

In years past, students who received a STGEC certificate or a CNA certificate were able to take part in the Ivy Tech Community College commencement ceremony held at Purcell Pavilion on the campus of the University of Notre Dame, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commencement ceremony has been moved to a live virtual event that will start at 6 p.m. tonight. The hour and a half event can be viewed by visiting www.ivytech.edu/34763.html or on the Ivy Tech Facebook Page www.facebook.com/IvyTechSBE/.

Statewide Transfer General Education Core certificate recipients 

Hailey Casper

Avery Christy

Fernanda Cortes 

Nicholas Craft 

Jocelyn Draper 

Mary Kate Flynn 

Ava Goodrich 

Quincey Hess 

Kelsey Kruyer 

Landrie Mattern 

Alexa Orozco 

Dylan Panzica 

Konnor Ray 

Erin Renneker 

Hugh Smith 

Sydni Weir  

CNA certificate recipients 

Presley Baca

Jaden Bunce  - LaVille 

Skye Franklin - John Glenn 

Kyla Heckaman  

Andie Kizer

Jolie Koontz  

Julianna Noble - Oregon Davis 

Chloee Rozwarski - John Glenn 

Anna Snyder

Lakeland Strain

* Sydni Weir

* Student earned both a STGEC certificate and a CNA

Tags

Recommended for you