On July 26, 2023 at approximately 4:50 a.m., a Plymouth Police Officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Michigan and North Street. During the officer's investigation, the driver was identified as Julia Morales-DeContreras, 42 of Plymouth. Julia was also found to be operating the vehicle without ever being issued a drivers license.  Julia was taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail for Operator Never Licensed. 

