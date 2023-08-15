On August 14, 2023, at approximately 10:20 a.m., Plymouth Police Department started an investigation on a complaint of domestic violence. Upon further investigation it was determined that the victim had sustained serious bodily injury along with being held against her will by suspect Michael Morales, 45 of Plymouth, IN. Morales was taken into custody and transported to Marshall County Jail where he was lodged for Domestic Battery, Criminal Confinement, and Strangulation.
Morales arrested on multiple charges following domestic disturbance
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
