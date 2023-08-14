Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.