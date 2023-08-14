On August 11th,​ 2023 at approximately 11:04 p.m.,​ A Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy performed a traffic stop on US 30 near US 31. During the investigation the driver,​ Braxton ​Moore of Indianapolis was found to have a controlled substance in his possession. Moore was placed into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance. ​

Tags

Recommended for you