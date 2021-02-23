At 12:58 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, the Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a car/semi collision at the 100 block of Queen Road at U.S. 30 in Plymouth. A preliminary investigation has found the following.
Jessica R. Parker, 37, Fort Wayne, was driving a 1997 Buick traveling east on U.S. 30 approaching Queen Road. Parker struck the rear of a 2012 Volvo semi-tractor pulling a trailer, which was facing east and was slowed or stopped at the intersection at a red light. The semi was driven by Zdzislaw Hodorowicz, 52, Bridgeview, Ill.
The resulting collision caused Parker to be trapped in the wreckage of her vehicle. She was extricated from the vehicle and flown by Medflight to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for treatment.
The Marshall County Police Department was assisted by the Indiana State Police, Plymouth Fire, Reichert and Knepp Wrecker Service at the scene of the collision. The Indiana State Police are assisting in this ongoing investigation.