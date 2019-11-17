PLYMOUTH – A mother and son from South Bend have been charged for allegedly dealing drugs in LaPaz.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Doris M. Langenderfer, 58, and her son, Tyler J. Langenderfer, 25, in October.
Specifically, Doris Langenderfer is charged with two counts of dealing meth. Tyler Langenderfer is charged with three counts of dealing meth and one count of dealing marijuana.
According to court documents:
A confidential informant working with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team bought 1.1 grams of meth and 15.4 grams of marijuana from Tyler Langenderfer in May.
In June, a confidential informant bought 12.8 grams of meth from Doris Langenderfer. Tyler Langenderfer set up the deal and drove Doris Langenderfer to the sale.
The next day, a confidential informant bought 12.1 grams of meth from Doris Langenderfer. Tyler Langenderfer again set up the deal, but this time Doris Langenderfer drove to the sale site.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested the pair earlier this month.
The Langenderfers made an initial appearance in Marshall Superior Court I last week.
The most serious charge against each is a Level 2 felony, which is punishable by 10 to 30 years if convicted.
Each Langenderfer was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $50,000 cash bond late last week.
A trial date has not yet been set for either Langenderfer.