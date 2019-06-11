PLYMOUTH – Prosecutors have officially charged a Mishawaka man arrested by Bremen police for alleged child molestation.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Ricardo Hernandez Vasquez, 46, of Mishawaka, on June 4 with 10 counts of child molestation.
According to court documents:
Bremen police were contacted by a Rensselaer Police Department detective in May.
The Rensselaer detective said a 12-year-old girl may have been molested in Bremen while staying with her aunt last year.
The girl accused Hernandez Vasquez of inappropriately touching her.
Read more about this in Tuesday's edition of the Pilot News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.