Marshall County Health Department (MCHD) Public Health Nurse Sandy Dunfee notified the Pilot News Group Thursday morning that the Mobile Medical Unit will not be at the Bremen High School this afternoon as previously scheduled.
In other news, the Marshall County Commissioners approved two grant requests made by Marshall County Health Department (MCHD) Administrator Faith Freed.
The first in the amount of $17,943 is for an Elevated Blood Lead Level Reduction Grant to be used for testing and mitigation. According to Freed, all children on Medicaid must have their blood drawn at least once before their 5th birthday. Lead levels are usually detected at this time.
The Commissioners also approved her request to apply for $90,000 from the recurring Immunization and Vaccine for Children Grant to be used for promotion of the regular and required schedule for Hoosier children and for the Mobile Medical Unit (MMU).
Visits to the schools with the Mobile Medical Unit has been instrumental in assisting families with more convenient times to bring their children’s recommended and or required immunizations up to date. Parental consent and registration is required.
The MMU was returned to MCHD on Monday after a professional wrap identifying the vehicle was complete. In a follow-up interview, Freed said, “The gentleman at World Graphix did a great job!”
Pilot News Group Photo / Jamie Fleury
Marshall County Health Administrator Faith Freed stands by wrapped Mobile Medical Unit.