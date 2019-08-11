CULVER — Mary Jane Kutch, owner of MJ’s Sweet Tooth, hid hundreds of rocks in Culver throughout the month of July. The event concluded with a drawing for one of three bikes; one youth gentleman’s bike, one youth ladies bike, and one adult bike.
The last night of the hunt, Naomi Peacock was searching for additional rocks to exchange for more chances to win one of the bikes.
Instead, a homeless kitten ran toward her and Naomi determined that finding the kitten a forever home was more important than winning a bike.
With the help of Dennis Bottorff, the kitten was fostered and cared for with an initial visit to the veterinarian to confirm that it was in good health for a happy home.
Curtis Ross of Plymouth had been searching for a male kitten companion and both were united Friday in downtown Plymouth under the Rees Theater marquee.
Kutch shared during the event this summer that she hadn’t expected such a strong response to the rock hunt.
She was pleased with the turnout.
There are still rocks hidden throughout Culver that had not been found in time for the bike drawing, Kutch is requesting that anyone who finds more to return them to ‘MJ’s Sweet Tooth’ located at 108 South Main Street in Culver for a chance to win a candy gift basket.
