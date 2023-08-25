On August 23, 2023 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Deputies along with the assistance of K9 Officer Diesel conducted a warrant service in the 19000 block of 12th Road when deputies located 50-year-old William Mitchell of South Bend. Mitchell had an active felony warrant through St. Joseph County on the original charges of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Resisting Law Enforcement While Fleeing from Law Enforcement, Carrying a Handgun without a License, and Carrying a Handgun without a License with a Prior Conviction. William also had an active felony warrant through Marshall County for the original charge of Nonsupport of a Dependent Child. While conducting the warrant service, Mitchell resisted law enforcement before being safely taken into custody. Mitchell was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Resisting Law Enforcement along with his active felony warrants through St. Joseph County and Marshall County. 

