The search continues for 56-year-old Jim Runkle of North Judson.
Starke County Sheriff Bill Dulin posted the following update to his Facebook page on Sunday: “On Sunday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. the Starke County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call from the Two Harbors Minnesota police department stating they had located James Runkles truck, however James was not with the truck and his kayak was not in it either.
“The truck was located near a public access site to Lake Superior.
“The Two Harbor police are attempting to locate Mr. Runkle and check his well being. “At this point in the investigation, it's now a welfare check situation.
“As further information is obtained by our department we will pass the information along through press releases.”
Runkle is 6-feet-2 and weighs 210 pounds. He has a bald head and brown eyes.
Runkle was last seen wearing a green shirt and camouflage pants. He was driving a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with an orange kayak in the back. The truck’s license plate number is BLT662.
Radio station WKVI reported that Runkle planned to go fishing before a 1:30 p.m. doctor’s appointment in Plymouth.
Anyone with information about James Runkle should call 911 or contact the sheriff’s department at (574) 772-3771, option 1.