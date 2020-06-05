BASS LAKE—Local authorities and IDNR Conservation Officers have spent the last few days searching Bass Lake since the disappearance of 37-year-old Anthony Cohn Tuesday afternoon. Officials announced that his body was discovered Friday morning.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division issued the following news release after notifications to the next of kin were made:
"At approximately 6 a.m. today, members of the Bass Lake Fire Department located Cohn’s body while searching near the area where he was last seen.
Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the scene and were assisted by the Starke County Sheriff’s Department and the Starke County Coroner’s Office."
Authorities were initially contacted shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 when Cohn was swimming after a loose boat and did not resurface after going underwater.