BASS LAKE — From July 26 to July 28, citizens of Starke County as well as neighboring counties will be able to experience the many activities that the Bass Lake Festival has to offer. Here is the list of just some of the things that are taking place.
Friday, July 26
• There will be a fishing derby, located at 3612 S. CR 210 from 8 a.m. on Friday to Saturday ending at 6 p.m.
• Bass Lake and Canvas will be at the BLPOA at 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
• The Lakeside Market will be at the Bass Lake Marina from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m.
• There will be a 5K Run/Walk at the Lions Club. Registration will be at 6:15 a.m. and will start at 7:30 a.m.
• The Kids Fun Run will be at Bielava’s. Registration will be at 9 a.m. and will start at 10 a.m.
• Magic by KALITA will be at Bielava’s starting at 10:30 a.m. following the kids run.
• Also at Bielava’s, there will be an Ice Cream Eating Contest following the magic show.
• The Car Show will be at the Bass Lake Beach from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m.
• From 9 a.m. till Dusk, there will be a Kid Zone/Bouncy House at the Bass Lake Fingerhut.
• At the BLPOA Building the Photography Contest will be held from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m.
• Cover your Bass Contest will be at the BLPOA Building from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m.
• Historical Trams will run at the BLPOA Building at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.
• Water Volleyball is at Bass Lake Beach starting at 10 a.m.
• Sailboat Races will be at Irish Shores, located at 5946 S. CR 210 at 11 am.
• Cornhole Tournament will be next to Double D Fireworks from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m.
• Bass Lake Brew Tasting will be located across the street from Fingerhut from 3 p.m. till 7 p.m.
• Fireworks will be at the beach beginning at Dusk.
Sunday, July 28
• The Lion’s Club will be holding a breakfast at the Bass Lake Firehouse from 7 a.m. till 11 a.m.
• The Bass Lake Pub will be where the Bike Race/Family Fun Ride will be starting. Registration will be at 7 a.m. and will start at 8 a.m.
• There will be a photography contest at the BLPOA Building from 9 a.m. till 12 p.m.
• Cover your Bass Contest will be at the BLPOA Building from 9 a.m. till 12 p.m.
• Historical Trams will run at the BLPOA Building at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
• Cardboard Boat Race will be at the Beach. Registration time is at 9:30 p.m. and starts at 10:30 a.m.
• The Parade will line up at Western and CR 210 at 12 p.m. till 1 p.m. The parade will start at 1 p.m. and will end at The Pub.
• Parade Reviewing Stand will be at Sporty’z at 1 p.m.
The Grand Marshall is Earl McGuire.
For more information, visit www.basslakefest.com.
