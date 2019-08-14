PLYMOUTH – A Mishawaka woman and an Elkhart man were being held without bond late Tuesday in the Marshall County Jail after they were allegedly busted with about two ounces of meth on them early Sunday.
Marshall County sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Jeff Snyder said Deputy Blake Bennett pulled over a vehicle shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 31 and 19th Road.
Inside the vehicle were 24-year-old Kelcey C. Fleming of Mishawaka, Thomas B. Willis, 51, of Delphi, and a 50-year-old Elkhart man, Snyder said in a news release.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered about two ounces of meth, syringes, multiple small plastic baggies, a scale, an undisclosed amount of marijuana and about $1,700 “suspected to be from the sale of drugs,” according to Snyder’s release.
Fleming was arrested on suspicion of dealing meth, possession of meth and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Willis was arrested on suspicion of dealing meth and possessing meth.
The Pilot News is not identifying the 50-year-old Elkhart man because he was apparently not taken into police custody.
It wasn’t immediately clear from the news release who owned or was driving the vehicle the trio were in.
As of Tuesday, neither Fleming nor Willis has been formally charged. It wasn’t immediately clear when either will make an initial court appearance.