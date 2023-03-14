The Plymouth Police Department were dispatched to Best One Tire for a suspicious female walking in the area. She was located and found to have outstanding warrants in Michigan City and Goshen. Mandy Leyba of Mishawaka was taken in to custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail to await extradition.
Mishawaka woman arrested on Warrant Service
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
