On February 25, 2023 Plymouth Police Department Officer Weir initiated a traffic stop at Michigan St. and Adams St. for an expired license plate and brake lights out. Upon speaking with the driver it was found that he never possessed a driver’s license. Upon running his information thru the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) it was found that he was driving while suspended on an Indiana ID Card. Pedro Q. Rodriguez-Lanza was taken to the Marshall County Jail. 

