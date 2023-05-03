On May 2, 2023 at approximately 2:30 p.m. a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of US 30 and SR 331. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 29-year-old Nicole Sidorenko, of Burnsville, MN. During the traffic stop, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. Nicole was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. The bond for Nicole is $1,500.00 cash. 

Tags

Recommended for you