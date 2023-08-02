On August 1, 2023 at approximately 5:22 p.m. Officers with the Plymouth Police Department responded to the report of a domestic battery. Officers found a female with visible injuries to her head. As a result of the investigation, Richard Milton was transported and booked into the Marshall County Jail for Domestic Battery - Serious Bodily Injury, Domestic Battery - Presence of a Minor and Domestic Battery - Prior Conviction.
Milton arrested on multiple charges - Domestic Battery
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
