On August 1, 2023 at approximately 5:22 p.m. Officers with the Plymouth Police Department responded to the report of a domestic battery. Officers found a female with visible injuries to her head. As a result of the investigation, Richard Milton was transported and booked into the Marshall County Jail for Domestic Battery - Serious Bodily Injury, Domestic Battery - Presence of a Minor and Domestic Battery - Prior Conviction.  

Tags

Recommended for you