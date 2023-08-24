Albert Presston Miller Jr is a registered sex offender having been convicted of Child Solicitation. He is classified as an offender against children with an estimated 16 years remaining on his requirements to register as a sex offender. He has a requirement to register annually as well as within 72 hours of any change of information to include but not limited to address, phone number, and social media accounts.
Miller arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Conviction
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
