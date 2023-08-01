On July 29th, 2023 around 7:52 p.m. Marshall County Central Dispatch advised there was a Domestic Disturbance in progress involving two males. Upon an investigation at the scene, Christopher J. Miller of Plymouth was placed under arrest and transported to Plymouth Hospital for medical treatment and jail clearance. The other involved male was transported to Plymouth Hospital for medical treatment. Miller was then transported to Marshall County Jail where he was booked and lodged for: Battery-Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery-Serious Bodily Injury. 

Tags

Recommended for you