MARSHALL COUNTY — Justin Miller appeared in court for the first time regarding the death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain.
Miller has been charged with a Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
During Tuesday’s initial hearing, Judge Robert Bowen informed Miller that if convicted, he could be sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years in jail.
Miller said that it was not his intent to post the $100,000 bond and that he had no current job or source of income. When asked if he would be hiring a defense attorney, Miller said that he would need one appointed by the courts. Judge Bowen appointed Alex Hoover as Miller’s public defender.
The judge also entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on Miller’s behalf and stated that Miller would have 20 days to change that plea if he so wishes.
Pre-trial conference is set for Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. The Omnibus date is set for Thursday, Oct. 28. According to Indiana Code 35-36-8-1, the omnibus date is to establish a point in time from which various deadlines are established. There will be a status conference set for Thursday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. to discuss whether there will be a jury trial or a plea agreement.
Miller attended the hearing via video conference from the Marshall County Jail.