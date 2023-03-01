On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Marshall County Sheriff's Deputy Haygood made a traffic stop on US 31 in the area of 11th Road. The motorist, identified as, Rickey Smith Jr, age 29, of St Joseph, Michigan was stopped for driving more than the posted speed limit. The traffic stop further revealed that Smith had never received a drivers license and was detained at the scene. Smith was transported to the Marshall County Jail and lodged on Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License. The bond is $100.00.
Michigan man arrested for Operating a Vehicle without a License
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
