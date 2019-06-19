The City of Plymouth is pleased to announce Michael Collins as the new Cemetery Sexton at Plymouth’s Oak Hill Cemetery, the city said Monday in a news release.
Since 2009, Collins served as assistant to long-serving Sexton Jim Ousnamer who retired earlier this month.
Born and raised in Fulton County, Collins worked for area dairy farmers until moving to Plymouth in 1987 to take a position with BPC Manufacturing.
He later worked for 17 years with Bomarko before joining the cemetery staff in 2006.
Michael and his wife, Emyle Kruyer-Collins, have two sons and five grandchildren.
“Jim has been training me for this moment for the last 13 years, and I’m grateful and appreciate the opportunity,” Collins said in the news release.
“I have great confidence in Michael’s abilities,” Mayor Mark Senter said, “and know that under his leadership the cemetery and its important mission of serving our community’s families, will be in good hands.”