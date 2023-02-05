On February 1, 2023 around 3:40 p.m. Plymouth Police were dispatched to the area of Jefferson St. and Third St. for a Domestic Dispute in a vehicle. Officers were then advised the two people were fighting in a truck in a front of Low Bob’s Discount Tobacco located at 1212 W. Jefferson St. When officers arrived they located 42 year old James Messer of Knox, IN. Through an investigation by Officer Ayala, Messer was found to be in possession of several narcotics and was transported to the Marshall County Jail. James was booked and lodged for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Paraphernalia. 

