COLUMBIA CITY – A memorial service is planned for a police canine killed in a fiery crash Wednesday that ended a pursuit that was sparked by alleged carjacking in Plymouth.
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that Castorka, better known as Cas, was killed in the crash after being trapped in the patrol vehicle of his handler, sheriff’s Deputy Gary Archbold.
A memorial service for Cas, who served both the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia City Police Department, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at First Church of God, 1200 W. Depoy Drive, Columbia City. The service is open to the public.
Memorial donations can be sent to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 Fund, 101 W. Market St., Columbia City, IN 46725.
Read more about this in Friday's edition of the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.