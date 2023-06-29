On June 27, 2023 at approximately 11:28 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated and upon further investigation it was determined that the driver, Lee A. Melling, was under the influence of alcohol. Melling was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was lodged for Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Melling arrested for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
