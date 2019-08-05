ARGOS – A Tennessee couple was being held in the Marshall County Jail onMonday after Marshall County sheriff’s deputies arrested the pair following an alleged pursuit around Argos late Saturday.
MCSD Deputy Andrew Wozniak said in a news release that he tried pulling over a 1992 Ford car in the area of U.S. 31 and S.R. 10 shortly before 10 p.m.
The Ford failed to stop, however, and sped off westbound on S.R. 10. Near Pine Road, the car drove around a residence and then went eastbound on S.R. 10.
Argos officers were able to set up stop-sticks near S.R. 10 and Muckshaw Road, which punctured the car’s tires.
A woman, later identified as Diana P. Campbell, 49, of Jackson, Tenn., jumped out of the car as it slowed.
The driver, later identified as Carlos R. McCoy, 53, of Humboldt, Tenn., kept driving despite the flattened tires, according to Wozniak’s release.
McCoy, unable to continue driving, was ultimately taken into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
He was being held on $4,500 cash bond late Monday.
Campbell was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of meth.
She was also being held on $4,500 cash bond on Monday.
Neither has been formally charged. It was not known when either will make an initial court appearance.