The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for the suspects involved with an armed robbery that reportedly took place in Bremen on Saturday.
According to authorities, shortly before 5 p.m. on January 11th, Marshall County 911 received a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Rentown Country Store.
The suspects were apparently described as two black males who left in a dark blue, four door, possibly Chevy, car. One male allegedly displayed a gun and demanded money from the cash register.
The male holding the gun was described as having lighter skin, standing around 5’10’’ and weighing between 180 to 220 lbs, with a medium build. He was estimated to be in his mid thirties.
The second male was reportedly wearing a face mask with glasses and was believed to be a teenager. They were both wearing similar clothing, described as thin, dark blue coveralls with black hooded sweatshirts.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Rentown Robbery Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at 574-936-3187.