ARGOS — An alleged Argos porch pirate got more than he bargained for when he stole nearly a half-million dollars in medical equipment from a fellow Argos resident, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Martin D. Falls II, 44, of Argos, with a single count of theft, a Level 5 felony punishable by one to six years if convicted.
Read more about this in Friday's edition of the Pilot News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe to the print or e-edition.