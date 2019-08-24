PLYMOUTH – An investigator said the arrest of a Mishawaka man and Warsaw woman is tied to the arrest of five Kosciusko County residents recently taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation of thousands of dollars of stolen property in the area.
Marshall County sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Les McFarland said sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan W. Dallie, 29, and Jessica M. Hall, 29, on Thursday, Aug. 15.
McFarland said in a news release that on two days in early August, the sheriff’s department received reports of break-ins at Castle Storage, in the 12900 block of S.R. 17, Culver.
Bourbon authorities also reported thefts from storage units in their area.
McFarland said MCSD investigators learned Dallie and Hall were behind “the extensive criminal activity” of the storage building thefts, according to a news release.
The MCSD, along with officers with the Warsaw Police Department and deputies with the Kosciusko County Sheriff`s Department arrested Dallie and Hall.
The same day officers arrested Dallie and Hall, Kosciusko County authorities served search warrants in Warsaw and Pierceton, arresting five people and seizing thousands of dollars of stolen property.
“With an estimated value of approximately $25,000, law enforcement agencies in Kosciusko and Marshall counties are sifting through case reports, attempting to track the property,” Kosciusko County sheriff’sSgt. Chris Francis previously said. “The detectives really want to emphasize that we have quite a bit of property with no idea who it belongs to.”
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Dallie with three counts each of burglary and theft on Thursday.
Prosecutors charged Hall with two counts each of burglary and theft.
The pair is expected to make an initial appearance in Marshall Superior Court 1 at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.