PLYMOUTH — A Bremen man was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $3,000 cash bond late Friday after he was arrested early Thursday on allegations he drove drunk, resisted officers and had drug paraphernalia in his possession.
Marshall County sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Les McFarland said Deputy Andrew Wozniak pulled over a 2002 Ford pickup in the parking lot of Economy Inn, 2535 N. Michigan St., shortly before 2 a.m.
The truck stopped, but the driver, later identified as 50-year-old James L. Rodgers, got out and fled the scene on foot, according to a news release from McFarland.
During the foot chase, Wozniak fired his Taser at Rodgers and he was taken into custody a short time later with the help of Plymouth police.
Officers determined Rodgers had been driving even though he has a lifetime suspension of his driving privileges. They also determined Rodgers had been driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, according to McFarland’s release.
A suspected crack pipe was found inside the truck along with open alcohol containers.
Rodgers was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 percent or more, operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle after forfeiture of driver’s license for life.
Rodgers has not been formally charged. It wasn’t immediately clear when he will make an initial court appearance or if he has an attorney.