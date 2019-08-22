PLYMOUTH – A Fort Wayne man was being held in the Marshall County Jail late Tuesday without bond on allegations he burglarized a liquor store and church in Bourbon.
Marshall County sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Wozniak said in a news release that officers arrested Laydon N. Butler-Umanos, 34, shortly before 2:10 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, theft, receiving stolen property, resisting law enforcement and two counts of burglary.
According to Wozniak’s report, which was released by Det. Sgt. Les McFarland, officers were called to “the liquor store in Bourbon,” apparently Bourbon Party Pack, 210 W. Center St., shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on a report of an alarm.
While a responding Bourbon officer drove to the scene, a dark-colored pickup was reported to be leaving the property and traveling west on Lincoln Highway.
The Bourbon officer, who isn’t named in the release, tried pulling the vehicle over. The pickup slowed and someone got out and fled on foot.
The pursuit continued west on Lincoln Highway to near Iris Road, where a sheriff’s deputy used stop sticks to try and end the chase.
The pickup drove over the stop sticks and was involved in a property damage crash east of King Road. The details of the crash weren’t stated in the release.
Officers took Butler-Umanos into custody at the crash scene.
During a search of the vehicle officers found items taken from the Bourbon liquor store as well as property apparently belonging to Country Church, 2951 9B Road, Bourbon.
The release is unclear however. It alternately lists the church as “a Country Church, north of Bourbon” and “the Country Church.”
A search of the church determined numerous items had been taken from the church. The items weren’t specified in the release, however.
It wasn’t immediately clear when Butler-Umanos will make an initial court appearance. He has not been formally charged.
It wasn’t stated in the release if the person who fled the vehicle was taken into custody.