LaPaz– An Elkhart man was arrested for allegedly crashing his motorcycle and injuring a woman early Saturday in northern Marshall County.
Marshall County sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Jeff Snyder said Dustin I. Cavinder, 42, was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more and operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.
Snyder said in a news release that sheriff’s deputies were asked to respond to the area of U.S. 6 and U.S. 31 at about 1:15 a.m. due to a woman with visible injuries walking along the road.
Deputies discovered that Cavinder had been driving a motorcycle along U.S. 6, west of U.S. 31, when he crashed. The woman, later identified as Jocelyn Koscher, was a passenger on the motorcycle.
Koscher was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend due to the seriousness of her injuries. Her condition was not available late Monday.
Cavinder has not been formally charged. He posted $1,500 cash bond and was released from the Marshall County Jail on Sunday afternoon.