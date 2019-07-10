BREMEN — A Bremen man was being held on $10,000 cash bond in the Marshall County Jail late Wednesday on allegations he inappropriately touched a juvenile.
Marshall County sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Les McFarland said Marlin Slabaugh, 42, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor and sexual battery.
According to McFarland, the sheriff’s department received information of an alleged inappropriate relationship between Slabaugh and the juvenile.
The alleged inappropriate contact happened shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 3.
The juvenile’s gender and age were not stated in McFarland’s new release. But according to the allegations Slabaugh was arrested under, the child’s age is 14 or 15.
Slabaugh has not been formally charged.
It wasn’t immediately known when Slabaugh will make an initial court appearance. It also wasn’t known if he has an attorney.
Read more news from Marshall County in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe to the print or e-edition.