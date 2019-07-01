NOTE: There should be a mugshot of Adam Glassman in copy to be proofed.
MCSD: Arrested for theft, Elkhart man now faces additional charges of burglary, theft
By Shawn McGrath
Staff Writer
PLYMOUTH – An Elkhart man already being held in the Marshall County Jail on suspicion he tried stealing tires from a Plymouth car dealership now faces allegations he burglarized a city business.
Plymouth police Cpl. Ryan Richey and Officer Matt Emenhiser arrested 39-year-old Adam M. Glassman in the area of Fine Rides, 1829 W. Jefferson Street, shortly after 4:30 a.m. June 1.
Richey was doing business checks in the area of Fine Rides when he spotted a Ford F150 pickup in the lot with both its driver’s side tires missing.
Richey also saw a truck tire leaning up against another truck in the lot. As the corporal investigated, a car tried leaving the behind the business along a gravel road.
Ultimately, Glassman was arrested for theft and the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office has since charged him with that count.
Marshall County sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Les McFarland said Sunday the prosecutor’s office on Friday filed a second set of charges against Glassman alleging he burglarized Chavez Body Shop, in the 14000 block of Lincoln Highway, in mid-April and stole from the business.
The burglary charge against Glassman is a Level 5 felony, which is punishable by one to six years if convicted. Both theft counts are Level 6 felonies, which carrying sentencing ranges of six months to two and a half years.
While Glassman has been arraigned on the initial theft charge, he has not yet made a court appearance for the secondary burglary and theft counts.
Glassman remained in the jail on $23,000 cash bond late Monday.