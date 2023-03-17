On Thursday, March 16, 2023, at approximately 8:00 pm, Marshall County Central Dispatch received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in LaPaz. When Officers arrived on scene, they attempted to speak with both parties involved. Officers attempted to speak to the male, later identified as Rodney McNeal, when he tried to flee back into his house, but was detained by Officers. Officers were able to determine through investigation that Rodney McNeal, age 35, had allegedly struck a female in the face. Rodney McNeal was transported to Plymouth Hospital to receive clearance and once medically cleared, he was transported to the Marshall County Jail. Rodney McNeal was lodged on an outstanding Civil Warrant, and Domestic Battery - Prior, Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Intimidation. He was issued a Court date of April 4, 2023 and has a bond of $1,500.
McNeal held on multiple charges
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
