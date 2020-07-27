MARSHALL COUNTY — On July 17, Marshall County Public Health Officer Dr. Byron Holm, MD, declared MCHD Public Health Order No. 01-2020, which mandated the use of face coverings with exceptions. On July 24, Governor Holcomb declared Executive Order 20-37 mandating a statewide face covering requirement effective from 12:01 a.m. on July 27 until at least August 26.
Effective immediately, Public Health Officer Dr. Byron Holm, MD, hereby rescinds MCHD Public Health Order No. 01-2020 and declares that local requirements for face coverings will follow the mandates as extended or modified in the Governor’s Executive Order 20-37.
The Governor’s Order mandates that every individual must wear a face covering when:
1. Inside a business, public building, or other indoor place open to the public. This does not extend to private offices, private workspaces, or meetings in which six feet of social distance can be achieved and maintained between people not in the same household;
2. In an outdoor public space wherever it is not feasible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household; or
3. Using public transportation or while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle.
A summary of the exceptions is listed below, however, this list does not include every exception as outlined in the Governor’s Order. Refer to the Governor’s Order for the complete list in its entirety.
The following individuals are not required to wear a face covering:
1. Any child under the age of 2 years old;
2. Any person with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability which prevents wearing a face covering including those who are deaf or hard of hearing;
3. Any person while eating, drinking, or seated at a food establishment to eat or drink;
4. Any person while exercising, engaging in sports activity, or swimming and cannot maintain a social distance of six feet from non-household members;
5. Any person attending or engaged in a religious service as he or she must already maintain six feet of social distances from non-household members.
The Governor’s Order additionally includes an extensive list of special requirements for public and private schools. Refer to the Governor’s Order for this complete list. A brief summary of mandates for schools includes but is not limited to the following:
1. All students in grades 3-12 regardless of age must wear a face covering or shield;
2. All staff and visitors must wear a face covering or shield unless an exemption applies;
3. All students, staff, and volunteers must wear a face covering or shield regardless of age at all times while being transported on a bus or other school-sponsored mode of transportation;
4. Students may remove face coverings or shields if social distancing can be achieved at recess.
This order is given in conjunction with the Governor’s Orders for the safety of our State and local community, and compliance is not required to the extent necessary to comply with federal, state, or local laws and regulations.